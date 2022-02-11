(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Gregory Dale Aldridge, 54, of 8906 FM 102 in Wharton for assault of a public servant and attempting to take a weapon away from a police officer on Nov. 28. He stands accused of trying to take a stun gun from a Wharton police officer during that officer’s attempt to arrest Aldridge.
• Ruben Carmon Almaraz, 46, of 9811 Lane Way in Lane City for family violence with a previous conviction on Dec. 13. He allegedly struck a woman on the head, grabbed her neck and pulled her hair.
Almaraz has prior felony convictions for family violence with a previous conviction on April 26, 2021 in Wharton County and family violence on Feb. 20, 2020 in Brazoria County.
• Jared Kyle Arrambide, 27, of 1006 Ave. C in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 3, 2021. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamines.
• Hayley Anisse Bryant, 24, of 1413 Thrift, No. 3, in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 26, 2021. She allegedly had less than a gram of Ecstasy.
• Abryanna Lynn Cardoza, 24, listed as homeless in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 24, 2021.
• Coy Lee Creager, 33, of 1907 Wayne in El Campo for identity theft on July 9, 2021. He allegedly had and used another person’s banking information.
• Julian Alberto Cruz, 40, of 702 W. Fifth in El Campo for family violence on Nov. 22, 2021. He allegedly struck a woman in the face.
Cruz has prior felony convictions for aggravated assault on April 24, 2000 and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 14, 2010, both in Wharton County.
• Raul Cruz Jr., 25, of 215 S. 24th in McAllen for smuggling of persons on Oct. 19, 2021. He allegedly tried to hide six people from law enforcement.
• Floyd Dewayne Evans, 39, of 1520 Barfield in Wharton for two counts of assault of a public servant on Dec. 3, 2021. While a prisoner in the Wharton County Jail, Evans stands accused of fighting with two jailers who were attempting to put him back into a cell.
Evans has prior felony convictions for retaliation on Oct. 20, 2009, and twice for evading arrest on May 17, 2012. All convictions took place in Wharton County.
• Audrey Marie Gebara, 40, of 536 Agnes in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Nov. 10, 2021. She allegedly had less than a gram of crack cocaine and less than 28 grams of Alprazolam, a sedative, within 1,000 feet of Alamo Park, 226 W. First, in El Campo.
Gebara has prior felony convictions for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on April 25, 2003, theft more than $1,500 on Nov. 10, 2009, engaging in organized criminal activity on July 15, 2010, theft on Aug. 14, 2012 (twice), Oct. 31, 2018 and Sept. 29, 2020 (four time), possession of a controlled substance on May 1, 2019 and Aug. 14, 2012, burglary of a habitation on April 25, 2003 and robbery on Sept. 16, 2005. All crimes took place in Wharton County.
• Jose Antonio Gomez, 33, of 1707 W. Bronze in Pharr for smuggling of persons on Nov. 18, 2021. He allegedly tried to hide three people from law enforcement.
• Darius Jamar Gray, 34, of 2500 Junior College Blvd., No. 1009, in Wharton for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Nov. 22.
Gray has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions (Fort Bend and Wharton counties) as well as felony convictions for deadly conduct - discharging a firearm on March 14, 2008 and tampering with evidence on June 20, 2019 in Wharton County and possession of a controlled substance on July 9, 2007 in Fort Bend County.
The grand jury also indicted Gary for possession of more than 4 grams of Phencyclidine (PCP) on Nov. 30, 2021.
• John David Huerta, 27, of 113 Cloud in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Nov. 21, 2021, and tampering with evidence on Nov. 11, 2021. Huerta stands accused of having more than a gram of methamphetamine on Nov. 21, 2021 within 1,000 feet of Dinosaur Park, 401 W. Burleson in Wharton.
In the second case, he stands accused of trying to conceal or impair what appeared to be a methamphetamine.
The grand jury also indicted Huerta for being in possession of a methamphetamine while in the Wharton County Jail on Dec. 12, 2021.
• Hayward Jackson Jr., 74, of 1303 N. Richmond, No. 20, in Wharton for family violence with a previous conviction on Nov. 25, 2021. He allegedly used a beer bottle to strike a woman in the head.
• Destiny Chardae Knight, 23, of 501 W. Willow, No. 54, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 25, 2021. She allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC oil.
• Justin Kyle Koenig, 21, of 511 S. Victoria in Louise for assault of a pregnant person on Nov. 7, 2021. He allegedly threw a pregnant woman to the floor and used his fist to strike her on the head.
• Ricky Lareas Lawson, 62, of 1009 Palacios in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on March 29, 2020. He allegedly stole light bulbs and a screwdriver set, but faces felony punishment due to his past history.
Lawson has three prior misdemeanor theft convictions in Victoria County as well as felony convictions for burglary of a habitation on Feb. 10, 2005 and possession of a controlled substance on March, 30, 2016.
