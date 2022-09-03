DPS offers safety tips ahead of Labor Day

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) encourages everyone to drive safely as they celebrate the unofficial end of summer over the Labor Day weekend.

In an effort to reduce crashes, the Texas Highway Patrol will be increasing enforcement from Sept. 2 through Sept. 5, looking for people not wearing their seat belts, speeders, people driving while intoxicated, and drivers who fail to follow the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.

