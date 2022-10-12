Prairie View A&M’s Cooperative Extension Program is hosting an Equine Fall Forage Management Program on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the El Campo Livestock Commission from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Topics include Planting and fertilizing fall forage, Monitoring forage intake, and How to calculate your horse’s body condition score.
