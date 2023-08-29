Raising your air-conditioning setting just two degrees could help stave off outages, officials say, as Texans swelter under this summer’s prolonged triple-digit temperatures and power saving pleas continue.

ERCOT, aka the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, monitors the state’s entire electric grid tracking generation capability of traditional power stations along with solar and wind sites versus demand. When there’s a concern that demand will near the grid’s production capability, it issues a statewide plea for conservation. Should demand outrace production capabilities, ERCOT would issue orders to power companies to start temporary controlled outages also known as rolling blackouts.

