The woman accused of a non-fatal Wharton shooting faces up to 20 years in prison as her case moves through the justice system.
The Wharton County Grand Jury issued a two-count indictment against Tamya Myles, 22, of 122 E. Emily in Wharton during its July deliberations charging her with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Myles stands accused of shooting a family member in the upper chest during a dispute in the 100 block of West Emily on May 1.
The man survived the injury and Myles fled.
Wharton Police issued an area-wide alert seeking Myles who was believed to be living in Houston.
She turned herself into Wharton police on May 10. Taken to county jail, she posted $100,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
The grand jury indictment notes that Myles had already been convicted of injury to an elderly person in Harris County and was thus prohibited from having a firearm on the day of the alleged shooting.
