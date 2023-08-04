The Wharton City Council has called a special meeting for Monday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. to discuss necessary action surrounding emergency repairs to a city water well.
According to a memorandum sent by Wharton Finance Director Joan Andel to Wharton Mayor Tim Barker and members of city council, the water well at the Valhalla Site was checked on Saturday, July 29, and the well had pumped approximately 13,000 gallons, in comparison to the expected 500,000 gallons. A second check the following day found the pump reading was the same, which prompted city staff to begin making calls and working to get a resolution to have the well return to operational status as soon as possible.
