Retired teachers meet in El Campo

These 10 retired teachers of the Texas Retired Teachers Association – Wharton County are part of the 14 that received roses as they have attained the age of 80-plus. Pictured from the left are (standing) Mary Ellen Meyer, Henriette Jalowy, Georgie Losack, Caroline Osborne, Charlotte Bucek, Fay Supak, (seated) Lavonne Cochrum, Tish McAlister, Betty Parma, and Arliss Treybig (98 years).

 Courtesy photo

The Texas Retired Teachers Association – Wharton County met Wednesday, June 7, at the Heritage Center in El Campo.

President Renee Cavazos presided and led the pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags. In her president’s report, Cavazos updated the legislators’ actions regarding a one-time stipend and cost of living adjustment. She introduced Brenda Dornak of El Campo as the newest member.

