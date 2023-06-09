Retired teachers meet in El Campo

The Texas Retired Teachers Association – Wharton County met Wednesday, June 7, at the Heritage Center in El Campo.
President Renee Cavazos presided and led the pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags. In her president’s report, Cavazos updated the legislators’ actions regarding a one-time stipend and cost of living adjustment. She introduced Brenda Dornak of El Campo as the newest member.
Dixie Waldrop shared information about celebrating healthy living. She rewarded members with stickers if they have achieved goals as she described. Members moved their upper bodies to music with simple motions, such as the swim, quarterback pass, muscle man pushing up weights.
Jo Ann Cowan encouraged members to take advantage of ordering over-the-counter health products from the United Healthcare catalog that is sent in the mail. This benefit is part of the TRS-Care Medicare Advantage plan.
Mary Ellen Meyer discussed the need to attract potential scholarship applicants in the field of education.
Members present that are 80-plus years in age were given roses.
At the onset of the memorial service, Helen Johnson read a poem. In memory of the 14 members who have died in the past year, friends and family members placed butterflies in a make-shift garden and spoke of their loved ones.
Secretary Cynthia Mullino and Treasurer Donald Lorfing gave their reports.
Allen Collins shared trivia handouts with answers being models of cars. He showed the difference in right-handed pencils and left-handed pencils.
The next meeting will be Sept. 6 at the Wharton Coounty Historical Museum in Wharton.
El Campo provided desserts and door prizes. Cavazos gave the blessing and all enjoyed the catered lunch. Members bought items at the silent auction.
