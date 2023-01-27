Registration open for WCJC’s spring semester

Wharton County Junior College's Dean of Enrollment Management and Registrar Jerry Martinez is encouraging students to register for the upcoming 14-week and second 8-week semesters. The 14-week classes begin on Jan. 30 and the second 8-week classes on March 20.

There is still time to register for Wharton County Junior College’s 14-week classes and second 8-week classes this spring.

The 14-week classes begin on Monday, Jan. 30. Last day to register is Jan. 30. WCJC’s second 8-week classes begin on Monday, March 20. Registration is open now through March 20.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.