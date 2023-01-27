Registration open for WCJC’s spring semester

There is still time to register for Wharton County Junior College’s 14-week classes and second 8-week classes this spring.
The 14-week classes begin on Monday, Jan. 30. Last day to register is Jan. 30. WCJC’s second 8-week classes begin on Monday, March 20. Registration is open now through March 20.
“With the different terms available within the spring 2023 semester, we’re hoping students can find a term that works with their busy schedules” said WCJC’s Dean of Enrollment Management and Registrar Jerry Martinez.
The college offers numerous associate degree programs as well as one-year certificates in a host of fields. From dental hygiene to nuclear power technology to computer science, there’s a program for just about everyone. Students interested in transferring to a four-year university will find WCJC to be a good place for getting basic courses out of the way.
A host of financial aid options are available for students, including grants, loans, and scholarships. Visit wcjc.edu for more information, along with detailed course offerings and schedules.
