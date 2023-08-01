A fire at 106 Sinclair in Boling claimed the lives of two people Sunday night.
An investigation into their identities is ongoing.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
A fire at 106 Sinclair in Boling claimed the lives of two people Sunday night.
An investigation into their identities is ongoing.
Boling Volunteer Fire Department received the call at 11:22 p.m. and found the house fully engulfed upon arrival.
The department then called for assistance from Wharton VFD and Hungerford VFD.
Wharton County Central Appraisal District lists Melinda S. Bullock as property owner in trust, with Diana L. Bullock being named as trustee for the residence built in 1940.
The single-level home with a separate garage covered more than 3,000 sq. ft. of the quarter-acre property.
“Twenty-six firefighters from three departments fought the
blaze for an hour and a half before getting it under control,” Boling Fire Chief Leon Sanchez said.
Firefighters were not informed whether there were people in the house when the call came in and it was only after the blaze was extinguished that they found two bodies at the center of the structure.
It took firefighters from Wharton and Hungerford volunteer fire departments three hours to completely extinguish the fire.
Two people living at that address perished in the conflagration but officials have not released their identities.
“We know who they are but we only have their nicknames, no official ID yet,” Sanchez said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.