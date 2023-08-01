Fire Takes The Lives Of Two In Boling

The front-porch entrance to 106 Sinclair in Boling shows charred remains where two people lost their lives over the weekend.

 Photo by Al Dubé

A fire at 106 Sinclair in Boling claimed the lives of two people Sunday night.

An investigation into their identities is ongoing.

