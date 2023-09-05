The Public Utility Commission of Texas secured refunds and bill credits worth $540,513 for Texas electric, water and telecommunications consumers for the fiscal year 2023, according to a release from the organization.
The agency’s Consumer Protection Division (CPD) team of 23 employees assisted 11,559 consumers who submitted informal complaints related to billing or other issues across the three industries the PUCT regulates.
“All Texas consumers deserve safe and reliable utility services at a fair price,” CPD Director Chris Burch said. “Our staff is always ready to answer consumers’ calls and help them with their questions or concerns. We’re proud to come to work each day to advocate for the interests of Texas consumers.
Of the total amount in refunds and bill credits secured, $469,216 came from electric, with telecommunications accounting for $52,417 and water for $18,880.
The CPD also assisted with consumers having issues relating to electric, water or telecommunication utility disconnections and refusal of service, fielding 30,964 calls from customers throughout the fiscal year.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, which was June through August, the PUCT secured refunds and bill credits of $97.043 for 2,597 electric, water and telecommunications customers.
Any consumers in need of assistance are welcome to contact CPD for assistance at consumer@puc.texas.gov or by calling 1-888-782-8477.
