The Public Utility Commission of Texas secured refunds and bill credits worth $540,513 for Texas electric, water and telecommunications consumers for the fiscal year 2023, according to a release from the organization.

The agency’s Consumer Protection Division (CPD) team of 23 employees assisted 11,559 consumers who submitted informal complaints related to billing or other issues across the three industries the PUCT regulates.

