School district ‘not rated’ on accountability ratings

The Texas Education Agency released its annual school accountability ratings this week and Wharton ISD and all four of its campuses were not rated, meaning the scores were all below 70 on the A-F listing.
Under state law, schools falling in the D-F range are listed as “not rated.” The district scored 57 out of 100 and each campus scored 59, all failing.
“Each of our campuses received a ‘not rated’ rating and had they been assigned a grade, each of the campuses would have been rated in an F,” Superintendent Michael O’Guin reported to the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees Thursday night. “I will point out, however, that Wharton Elementary School, they did make growth from their 2019 accountability rating, and their score increased by seven points.
“I’m here to sit before you tonight to say that I’m definitely not happy or satisfied with the rating. And nor should you guys, and I know that you guys are not. And so I acknowledge that we have a lot of work to do. And the goal for us during the 2022-2023 school year is to receive a rating of C or higher. That’s an internal goal that we have here in the district.
“And we’re gonna work hard to show progress. And so I’m confident in our students, I’m confident in our teachers, I’m confident in our campus administrators’ ability to turn this thing around. And I’m also confident in our curriculum instruction department and their ability to be able to support them as they strive to achieve better results next year,” he said.
In an interview earlier in the day, O’Guin told the Wharton Journal-Spectator that he anticipated the results.
“So nothing about the ratings surprises me,” he said. “You know, as a matter of fact, when we had our board-superintendent board retreat, I shared with the board that we were probably going to be a ‘not rated’ district based on just my years of experience and looking at the (test) scores when they came back.”
Despite the results, O’Guin said he sees improvement.
“We made some gains … we didn’t make enough, we’re not making them fast enough,” he said. “And so I knew that we were going to be ‘not rated’ as a district. I knew that all of our campuses, were going to probably be ‘not rated’ … When you look at the data, we’re behind, but like I told them, we still have to go back to it’s a five-year plan. It’s not a two-year plan.”
He said the biggest improvement came at Wharton Elementary School.
“We have been successful in, when we look at the data, that Wharton Elementary increased. They’re still not rated, but they increased, they made the biggest increase in the district… They increased by seven points. Previously they were 52, now they’re 59,” he said.
Consequently, O’Guin said the students that were in Wharton Elementary School during the years it was marked for Improvement Required (IR) are now at Wharton Junior High.
“I knew we weren’t going to be able to sustain where we were at Wharton Junior High just because … those kids that were at Wharton Elementary the entire time has been IR, they’re all now at the junior high, sixth, seventh and eighth grade,” O’Guin said. “And so last year … our eighth grade group that was at Wharton Junior High last year are this year’s freshmen in high school; they performed.”
O’Guin said he has been making changes since his arrival and this coming year should yield significant improvements. Three of the four principals are new to their positions this year and all four are people he has hired.
“When I came into the district, three of the four principals, I didn’t hire. Okay. And so there’s a whole separate set of issues that come with that when you didn’t hire the people. You know, and you’re coming in and saying, ‘this is the direction we’re going in,’ you have to work through that... Not that they did a bad job, but they’re not here,” he said.
He said there will be a new focus in the classrooms this year.
“The level of teaching wasn’t where it needed to be,” O’Guin said. “And so what we’re doing this year is we’re focusing on ensuring that we raise the level of rigor so that our kids are seeing the same type of stuff that they’ll see on the state assessment.”
One of the issues, he said, is that the standards were raised for the Texas Essential Knowledge and Sills (TEKS) test. He gave the analogy of a baseball batter who is used to facing 70 mph pitches suddenly facing 100 mph fastballs.
“Whoa, wait a minute, that’s a big difference,” he said. “And so if we don’t increase the rigor level and we don’t improve the first time instruction that happens in the classroom … there’s not a program that I can buy that’s gonna replace the teacher that’s standing in front of the kids. I can buy the best computer program in the country, but until our first time instruction improves, then we’re going to be dealing with this.”
Helping teachers
O’Guin said even though the district is only two weeks back in school, the vibe feels different on each of the campuses.
“Everybody seems to be at a better place. And so my sole purpose is to get the teachers to a happy place, get them to their good spot, okay, because teachers are going to perform better when they’re in a happy place,” he said. “And when they’re in a good spot … then our students are going to receive the benefit from it.”
Math problems
One area the district has been steadily improving in is reading. O’Guin said he won’t let that slack, but now wants to bring the math scores up.
“We’ve got to make start making those same gains in the area of math,” he said. “And so what we’ve done is we’ve taken our very best math teacher in the district … Mr. Fritz Zarate, and he is now our K through 12 math specialist. And so we’re gonna have him impact every math classroom from third grade through ninth grade to try and help replicate some of those things that we’ve been able to do in the first two years with reading. And I think we’re off to a good start.”
O’Guin said Zarate is a former elementary math teacher and “a phenomenal junior high math teacher” who will be able to help improve math scores across the district.
“Also, what we’ve done is we’ve double blocked our algebra I class, at Wharton High School. And so those kids are gonna get extra time at the high school,” O’Guin said.
Next goal
O’Guin said his goal for this year is to have all the campuses move out of the failing grade rating.
“What we’re expecting next year, is we’re definitely expecting to have no campuses rated in the F category. That’s the goal,” he said. “We would like for all of our campuses to be C or higher. But we want to take steps. And so the goal is to get out of the F category, or the ‘not ready’ category, and move into a C, that’s what the goal is. But as long as we’re seeing progress, and we’re not still in the F category, then, in my personal opinion and team, is it’ll be successful because it’s showing that we are making progress.”
After five years
When O’Guin was hired, he told the board he has a five-year plan to bring the district back to where it needs to be. Although the pandemic was a huge setback, he still feels the district can get there.
“I would hope at the end of the five years, that we’re somewhere in that A to B range,” he said. “As long as we get a C we’ll accept that. But the goal is to be a solid B district, that’s what the plan is. In five years we should be able to look back and say we have made progress from where we started.”
He said he is using test scores from 2021 as his baseline since the STAAR test was canceled in 2020 and most of the districts in the state showed declines in scores as a result.
“When we get to that five year mark, we’ll go back to see where our kids were in the 2021 school year … and I think that we’ll be able to look back and say we are making progress.”
