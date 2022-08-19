School district ‘not rated’ on accountability ratings

Members of the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees listen while Superintendent Michael O’Guin (wearing mask) gives his monthly report to the board. He informed them that the district received a “not rated” rating from the Texas Education Agency this year.

 Joe Southern

The Texas Education Agency released its annual school accountability ratings this week and Wharton ISD and all four of its campuses were not rated, meaning the scores were all below 70 on the A-F listing.

Under state law, schools falling in the D-F range are listed as “not rated.” The district scored 57 out of 100 and each campus scored 59, all failing.

