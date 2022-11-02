Amongst the famous graves in the Wharton Texas Cemetery is one of Texas Ranger John A. Elmore, 1865-1915.
Elmore was born to Henry and Elizabeth Elmore on Feb.1, 1856, and was the grandson of Gen. John Archer Elmore, a Revolutionary War veteran.
Elmore enlisted in the Texas Rangers on May 1, 1878, at the age of 22. Ranger Elmore was a private in Company C of the Frontier Battalion. The Rangers in Company C were soon sent to the Wild West town of Fort Griffin, also known as “The Flat,” to restore law and order.
This was not an easy task as the streets of The Flat hosted frontier legends such as Wyatt Earp, Doc Holiday, Billy the Kid, Sheriff Pat Garrett, Bat Masterson, John Selman, Big Nose Kate, and Lottie Deno. The Rangers spent the rest of that year and into the next, establishing the rule of law.
When their job was done the upstanding citizens of Fort Griffin, so happy to have their town free of vigilantes, threw the Rangers a departing thank you party.
On Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m., a Texas Ranger Cross Dedication took place at the Wharton Cemetery. Family members were in attendance included great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Retired Ranger Kenneth Wayne Fricke represented the Former Texas Rangers.
The Texas Rangers are one of Texas’ oldest and most legendary institutions. The Former Texas Rangers Association provides the Texas Ranger Memorial Cross to members of the association to mark their honored Ranger’s grave. The Texas Ranger Memorial Cross Program is funded in part by a grant from the Texas Historical Foundation and generous donations from Texas Ranger descendants.
“No man in the wrong can stand up to a man in the right who just keeps on a-comin’.”— The Texas Ranger Creed.
