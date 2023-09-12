The Rotary Club of Wharton is hosting its 2023 Western Gala Saturday, Sep. 30 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Wharton Civic Center located at 1924 N. Fulton St.
General admission to the event, which includes a meal and entertainment, is $65.
Dinner will be catered by Hinze’s.
Entertainment includes a live auction, silent auction and a drawing, and there will be live music performed by Mark Chestnut.
Anyone interested in attending can pick up tickets at Insurance Net, Wharton Feed & Supply, Mattress Discounters of Texas, Propserity Bank and Farmers Insurance.
Event sponsorships are available at whartonrotaryclub@gmail.com
