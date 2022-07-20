Near record heat and no rainfall make hay more expensive and less common as Wharton County moves further into drought.
Fertilizer and fuel costs are rising, forcing producers to raise prices just to keep up.
“It’s horrible, the price of fertilizer has doubled, fuel has increased, there’s no water in the area at all. We usually have two cuttings by now, we just had to cut what we could get ... We’re fixing to bail rice straw to supplement. Farmers are wanting $25 to $30 (for grass) and then I have to turn around and make a profit. You’ll have to (sell for) over $100 a bale to make a profit,” El Campo hay producer Slade Harfst said Monday.
For the first time since 2011, a part of Wharton County entered D4, Exceptional Drought. This stage is characterized by exceptional and widespread crop loss as well as exceptional water shortages in surface water and a decline in the water table, as described by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Crop loss is effecting livestock forage in the county, sometimes reducing yields by half in county fields.
“Some folks were getting four cuttings in the past are down to two. I know for a fact the quality isn’t where it usually is. High fertilizer cost and drought just stunt the plant. It means we’re already seeing the increase in hay prices. You’d go to places to buy and prices are up probably $5 a bale from four months ago. I see prices continuing to increase. I’ve seen people say that they’d need to sell hay for $100 a bale. It’s definitely not something you want to see,” Agrilife Extension agent Braxton Mitchell said.
Beyond quantity, producers and buyers have to worry about quality of livestock feed. Grasses grown in this climate can be dangerous to livestock if not tested for toxins.
“Nitrate levels of 1 to 1.5% can be fed if cattle are supplement-fed with grains. Another concern with sorghum plants like grain sorghum, Johnson-grass, and Sudan hay grazers is prussic acid. Prussic acid ... naturally develops in stressed sorghum grasses and it can be toxic, even fatal to cattle. Cattle producers looking at grazing and/or baling corn stalks are urged to test corn stalks for nitrates. Grain sorghum stalks should be tested for nitrates and the leaves tested for prussic acid.
“Producers are encouraged to call the Wharton County Extension Office to discuss testing and management options for baling and grazing corn and grain sorghum stubble,” Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
Last year, the wet spring-summer season allowed grasses ample water to grow even if the rainfall hampered harvesting, a far cry from the 2022 Texas drought.
