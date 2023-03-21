The thunderous roar of numerous motorcycles echoed across Monterey Square in downtown Wharton Saturday, March 11, as 67 riders grouped for the first Krenek Insurance Coastline Motorcycle Rally.
Kickstands went up at 8 a.m., starting at the Farmers Insurance location. Bikers filled one side of the square eager to trek the 103 coastal miles across Wharton, Matagorda, and Calhoun counties. The rally is the first of which Farmers Insurance – Gary Krenek (also known as Krenek Insurance) hopes will be an annual event.
“We wanted to make this ride fun so we decided to call it a Ride Hunt” said Desiree Spears, the marketing director for Krenek Insurance.
The riders signed in and received a swag bag filled with goodies from local businesses, including Don Julio’s Mexican Restaurant, Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, Ustynik’s Freeze Dried Candy, Gilden Pest Control, Bay City Gas Co, and a map for their route along the coast.
Bikers had four stops to make with three of the stops being Krenek Insurance office locations in Wharton, Bay City, and Port Lavaca. The other stop was Danny’s Seafood Restaurant.
“We could not have asked for more beautiful weather for this event. Our last stop landed the riders at our Krenek Insurance office in Port Lavaca where there were vendors and drawings for the tickets they had collected,” Spears said.
Some of the vendors were Georgia Mae’s Good Eats, 3D Ranch Knives, Too Much Scents, Weed’s Sweets and Eats, Jade’s Place, and Smith’s Gourmet Coffee.
“We had such a great turnout that we have marked our calendars for March 9, 2024, to have the second annual ride,” Spear said.
