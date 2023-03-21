The thunderous roar of numerous motorcycles echoed across Monterey Square in downtown Wharton Saturday, March 11, as 67 riders grouped for the first Krenek Insurance Coastline Motorcycle Rally.

Kickstands went up at 8 a.m., starting at the Farmers Insurance location. Bikers filled one side of the square eager to trek the 103 coastal miles across Wharton, Matagorda, and Calhoun counties. The rally is the first of which Farmers Insurance – Gary Krenek (also known as Krenek Insurance) hopes will be an annual event.

