Ag producers hopeful for next year

Tony Ortiz at United Ag watches some of this year’s corn harvest being loaded into a truck Thursday. This year’s harvest was depressed due to high heat and little water, creating tighter financial conditions for next year. As input prices begin to drop, producers could see a larger profit from future harvests.

 Photo by William Hedstrom

After a year of high prices and even higher costs, producers hold on to hope for the next season.

“Farmers, by nature, have to be eternally optimistic. It’s a tough industry, but they’re cautiously optimistic (for next year),” United Ag Grain Merchandiser Lindsey Bowers said.

