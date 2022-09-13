Ag producers hopeful for next year

After a year of high prices and even higher costs, producers hold on to hope for the next season.
“Farmers, by nature, have to be eternally optimistic. It’s a tough industry, but they’re cautiously optimistic (for next year),” United Ag Grain Merchandiser Lindsey Bowers said.
Producers are finding positive outlooks on hard times and seeing positive trends start coming together.
“I would say it was a good year for us. I can’t speak for the people who grow row crops, but we didn’t have the rains this year so there wasn’t a lot of disease. We’d rather irrigate our crops, once we go to flood we kind of hope it doesn’t rain. We’re hopeful for next year. Fuel and fertilizer went down a little and hopefully it will keep doing that,” said William Garrett, a Speaks-area rice farmer.
Fertilizer prices hit a 10-year peak at the end of 2021, over $1,600 a ton for anhydrous ammonia – a product that had cost less than $1,000 a ton since at least 2008. Fertilizer prices began leveling off or decreasing in July 2022 and have continued to decrease on average as reported by the United States Department of Agriculture.
Texas fuel prices peaked in June 2022 before falling back to their February levels this month.
At this time of year, a large segment of crops have been harvested and field preparations for next year start again. But those preparations are dependent on a profitable harvest this year.
“For the most part – even for this year – probably 60% of the crop hasn’t been marketed yet, so it hasn’t been priced. There’s a lot of uncertainty still about what (producers) be receiving. We’re in a position where futures are good but you’re hesitant right now to lock in because of future weather patterns,” Bowers said.
High futures and slowly decreasing input costs can help producers, but taking advantage of those changes is the hard part.
“This year they had to tighten the belt and there’s not much more room to tighten. This year we had a drought set in and push back the crops. Producers are hanging in there and it’s another year of not making any money. You just keep trudging forward, you have financial obligations to meet and you just try and make a crop,” United Ag Assistant Manager Lane Schoeneberg said.
