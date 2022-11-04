On Sunday, Americans will get an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time comes to an end, a practice now under review.

The Sunshine Protection Act, a bill approved unanimously in the U.S. Senate in March, awaits consideration by the U.S. House of Representatives. If approved there, it will be put before President Joe Biden and could go into effect as early as November 2023.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.