On Sunday, Americans will get an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time comes to an end, a practice now under review.
The Sunshine Protection Act, a bill approved unanimously in the U.S. Senate in March, awaits consideration by the U.S. House of Representatives. If approved there, it will be put before President Joe Biden and could go into effect as early as November 2023.
Initially created during World War I, daylight savings was designed to assist in agriculture production at a time when tractors had no lights or computerized panels and to save on candles before electricity became a norm in virtually all U.S. households.
It came and went until the Uniform Time Act made it the standard in 1966. Since then arguments have been made that it throws off biological clocks and can be linked to depression in some people.
The 2022 saving time started March 13 and officially ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. It is recommended to change clocks before going to bed Saturday night and changing smoke detector batteries too.
