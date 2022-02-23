Houston activist targets Wharton ISD

A Houston community activist came into the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees meeting Thursday night with guns a blazin’ making veiled threats over vague issues and promising to clean up the district.
“I’ve made seven superintendents pack they stuff. And I made several independent school districts lose a total of about $75 million,” Gerry Monroe said during the public comment period.
Monroe, who often refers to himself as the “Five-Star General,” is running for State House District 131 in Houston, Missouri City, and Meadows Place. Last year he ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Houston ISD Board of Trustees.
“You may not like what I say, you may not like how loud I say it, but as long as I don’t threaten you, and you have to define it, according to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. There is nothing that you need to do tonight, except sit down. If you choose to stop me, and I have not violated your policies, I will sue you in federal court in the morning. So let me get down to business,” he said.
He then went on a blustery, self-aggrandizing rant.
“Some people say I’m the best education advocate in the state of Texas. Some say I’m the best in the country. And I don’t show up to school districts, unless we got a problem. We got a serious problem here. I had my investigators do some homework on one,” he said, not identifying the problem.
He informed the board that he recently won a $300,000 lawsuit against the Houston ISD.
“And in about two weeks, I have a personal meeting with one of my good Republican friends in his office named (Texas Education Agency) Commissioner Mike Morath. And we’re going to discuss Wharton. We’re going to discuss Wharton, because we can’t seem to follow TEA guidelines. We’re going to discuss Wharton because we’re in violation of federal law. Now, know one thing, call down to Houston and they’ll tell you. One, I’m not going to be played with. Two, if I say it I already got the evidence to prove it,” he said.
He compared himself to the Turkey Leg Hut restaurant in Houston.
“I bring more smoke than they do,” he said, garnering some snickers in the audience. “It’s a laughing matter right now. Normally it’s a laughing matter but when superintendents pack, they stop,” he said. “So my thing is, I recommend that the administration of Wharton ISD, if you are in violation of state law, federal law, you might want to get your stuff together. Because I will come every month, but every month I’m coming. I will unload some evidence. And then when I start unloading … I ain’t gonna give it to y’all. I’m gonna drop it off to the feds.
“Oh, yeah, the feds ain’t going’ against my opinions. So if you’re in violation of the law, we’re going to have some problems in Wharton ISD. If we mistreating teachers, that’s one reason that your turnover rate is high. You push it out to older teachers. So you get a youngster in there to change what you got to pay him. You don’t treat these kids fairly,” he alleged.
The next day on social media accounts, Monroe posted a 15-minute video he made while driving stating that he was intentionally vague at the meeting but clarified that he was working for the parent of one of three students arrested last fall for allegedly assaulting a teacher.
He has also scheduled a community meeting on Saturday, March 5, at 10 a.m. at Riverfront Park to discuss concerns about Wharton ISD.
In an interview Monday, WISD Superintendent Michael O’Guin said he is not intimidated by Monroe. He said Monroe is upset because he didn’t get his way in a Level Three grievance hearing seeking more information about the assault case from district administrators.
“He yelled … he tried to bully me … he threatened to find out where I live and protest,” O’Guin said, adding that Monroe threatened to dig up dirt on him.
O’Guin said some of the issues Monroe alluded to happened before he was hired here almost two years ago.
“I’m going to stand by the facts,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.