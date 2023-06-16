Trade will be the topic of the chamber’s next Lunch and Learn, specifically the impact of trade between Texas and Mexico.
The Lunch and Learn will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Wharton Civic Center. Tickets are now on sale.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Trade will be the topic of the chamber’s next Lunch and Learn, specifically the impact of trade between Texas and Mexico.
The Lunch and Learn will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Wharton Civic Center. Tickets are now on sale.
The speaker is well known to us, Steve Wisnieski, who has worked in transportation industry for 30 years.
Steve is a Wharton native and Vice President of Mexico Operations for Landstar Transportation Logistics. Landstar is a Fortune 500 company serving the domestic and international truck, ocean, air and inter-modal logistics space.
Steve joined Landstar in 2014 and is responsible for all of Landstar’s U.S. and Mexico cross-border operations. And locally, he owns and operates a family business, My Storehouse Mini Storage.
Prior to joining Landstar, Steve spent 17 years as Director of Operations and Director of Sales for Conway Freight and was responsible for their Mexico cross-border operations and sales efforts.
Before working at Conway, Steve held leadership roles with Roadway Package System (now FedEx Ground) as well as various supply chain roles with UPS and Walmart Distribution.
Steve earned his BBA from The University of Texas at San Antonio. He’s a two-term member of the Board of Directors for The Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture where he was the founding member of the Lunch and Learn program.
Mexico is the No. 1 trading partner of the United States. And Texas is the No. 1 state exporting products to Mexico, estimated at nearly $1.7 billion in 2021.
Lunch and Learn tickets are $10 each and include a box lunch. You can come to the chamber office, 225 N. Richmond Road, or get them on line at whartonchamber.com/lunch-and-learn.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.