School board denies appeals of boys charged with hitting coach

In three split votes, the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees voted to reject the disciplinary appeals for three students accused of assaulting a coach at halftime of a football game last October.
The vote during a special meeting of the board Monday night came after a five-hour session at which the board members were threatened with lawsuits by an activist/consultant hired by the mothers of three boys.
The board voted 6-1 in two cases and 5-1 in the third with Board President Curtis Evans abstaining. Board Vice president Philip Henderson Sr. voted against denying the appeals. In each case he made an amended motion to approve the denials but reduce the time the boys are in District Alternative Education Placement from 125 days to 100 days. Those motions failed.
The action of the board does not impact the criminal case against the boys. It is only related to their time in DAEP.
Activist/consultant Gerry W. Monroe argued stringently that the hearing was an illegal second Level 3 hearing. The district’s attorney, Blake Henshaw, countered that it was a DAEP appeals hearing, but after badgering from Monroe admitted it was a Level 3 hearing.
The meeting began with public comment by mothers Sharolyn Haynes and Anitra Sherman, Monroe, and Steven Roberts. The board went into an executive session and then reconvened in open session to conduct the three hearings. In the hearings, Monroe argued that there is no proof the boys hit assistant coach Jayden Jennings and pointed to several statements from other coaches claiming they did not see what happened. Monroe also questioned why some of the witness statements taken soon after the incident were handwritten but others taken days later were typed and not signed.
Representing the district was attorney Melanie Charleston, who explained that the typed statements were transcriptions taken from recorded statements. She also noted that Monroe failed to mention two of the statements where the witnesses were very specific about who was involved.
While concluding the hearing, Monroe warned the board that there are signs before a heart attack and that this was one of them.
“Three lawsuits each (board member) individually, that’s your heart attack,” he said.
After the hearing the board went back into closed session to deliberate. When they finished, they returned to open session, took the vote, and adjourned the meeting.
