4-H registering new members

Members of the Wharton County 4-H program pose with their sheep projects. The organization is now taking membership registrations.

It’s time to enroll youngsters in 4-H.

The new 4-H year began Sept.1 in all 254 counties in Texas. As part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Program provides inclusive opportunities to youths ages 8-18 in grades 3-12 for personal growth, community service, and fun. Texas 4-H reaches around 500,000 youths per year.

