Sheriff’s office investigating stolen ATV

The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATV that occurred between Sunday, June 4, at 1 p.m., and Monday, June 5, at 7:30 a.m.
A green 2015 Suzuki King Quad 500 was stolen from private property located off County Road 459 in Wharton County. The four-wheeler has a three-sided rack on the rear.
