Governor names Hudgins a Yellow Rose of Texas

Sarah Hudgins was recently commissioned a Yellow Rose of Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott. Her mother, Merle Hudgins, received the same honor last year. Pictured from the left are Sarah’s husband, Domingo Montalvo, Sarah Hudgins, Merle Hudgins and her husband Joe Hudgins.

 Contributed photo

Sarah Hudgins has been commissioned as a Yellow Rose of Texas by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

She was nominated for the honor by the William H. Wharton Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas.

