Governor names Hudgins a Yellow Rose of Texas

Sarah Hudgins has been commissioned as a Yellow Rose of Texas by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
She was nominated for the honor by the William H. Wharton Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas.
David Ramirez, SRT president, introduced Joe and Merle Hudgins who presented the honor to their daughter. Merle was commissioned a Yellow Rose of Texas by Abbott last year.
“Sarah has dedicated her life making Wharton County and Texas a better place to live without any accolades for her hard work and contributions,” Ramirez said.
The Yellow Rose of Texas is an honorary commission conferred by the Governor of Texas to Texas women for exceptional community service such as volunteerism, charitable contributions, achievements related to the preservation of the history of Texas, or achievements toward improving the present and building the future.
Hudgins’ many areas of community service include advocating for Wharton County veterans. She researches and writes newspaper stories about local veterans (“A Soldier’s Story”), and she was instrumental in bringing the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall to Wharton County twice.
She advocated for and organized the passing of Texas legislative bills naming portions of state highways in Wharton County for three Medal of Honor recipients (Roy Benavidez, Mike Pena and Johnnie David Hutchins), and game warden Justin Hurst, who was killed in the line of duty.
Other honors include being commissioned by Gov. Rick Perry as an Admiral in the Texas Navy, El Campo Police Department’s Wharton County 100 Club Citizen of the Year and 2018 State of Texas Daughters of the American Revolution Citizen of the Year.
