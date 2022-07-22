OakBend Medical Center is hosting a blood drive at its main campus, 1705 Jackson St., Richmond, in the first-floor conference center on Tuesday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, patients in the area require over 800 units of blood every day. Cameron Palmer, a spokesperson for the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center (GCRBC), said there has been an increase in hospital usage for blood and blood products now that elective surgeries that were postponed in the earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic have mostly returned.
