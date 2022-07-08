Pipeline explodes near Wallis

The East Bernard Volunteer Fire Department responded with numerous other agencies Thursday afternoon when a pipeline explosion occurred between Wallis and Orchard.
No injuries were reported but there was minimal property damage as a result of the explosion. It took emergency crews about an hour to get the fire – which could be seen for many miles – under control. The explosion happened at 15400 JoAnn near FM 1952 on a pipeline owned by Energy Transfer. The cause of the explosion was not known as of press time and is under investigation.
According to Fort Bend County Judge KP George, residents in the surrounding area were briefly evacuated as a precaution. The Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management said the explosion took place in an isolated field.
