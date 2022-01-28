Developer outlines plans for West Milam Street

Developer Russell Baird appeared before the Wharton City Council on Monday to provide an update on the Emerson Heights project which would extend the downtown on West Milam Street.
This time he brought Nathan Norris, who is the founding principal of the CityBuilding Partnership, which provides strategic guidance for communities and developers, to help explain the proposal and what it would mean to Wharton. No action was taken by the council.
“The project was originally created as an extension of the downtown area with similar architectural features,” Baird said. “The latest version is that of two, three-story buildings, one of them is four stories because it’s got a got a clubhouse on top. I want everybody to know I want housing. The residents of the West End need housing. But the two large apartments will kill the growth of downtown.”
Norris presented a slide show that showed renderings of two large, block-long buildings, one on each side of the street, and explained how they would enhance the area.
“Right now, what happens is when people see that things aren’t maintained, what do they do? They decide not to invest in that area, right? That’s, a common thing. You don’t want to invest where other people aren’t taking care of their stuff,” he said.
He said that changes when someone takes the first step to make improvements.
“And then as soon as somebody starts investing in an area, other people notice, and so all of a sudden, somebody who may have been sitting on that land for a long time, across the street, may say, ‘Okay, well, I’ll do something else.’ So they started investing, and then other people say, ‘you know, this is really transforming into a pretty place, maybe I’ll go ahead and invest.’
He said that domino effect leads to the growth of an area, like Wharton’s downtown.
“Once you get to this point, then people would drive here, you know, just experience it,” he said.
He said one of the keys to the plan is to eliminate gaps between buildings and to increase the storefront appeal. Properly designed, he said not only would it aid growth, it would also deter crime.
“A lot of these, what I call functional design details, also have to do with crime prevention. And that’s maybe the biggest concern that people might want to have is about how the design impacts crime. Because I can actually design something that can actually increase crime or decrease it,” he said, adding that it’s through a program called Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design.
Norris explained that it is important for someone to be driving the effort to develop and grow the downtown area.
“And so ultimately, what it comes down to, if you’re looking at it at the city level, like a council level, you’ve got to be thinking about the future of your community. And what that really comes down to is attracting and retaining talent. That’s where everything is. Either you’ve got brain gain or brain drain,” he said.
He said developing an attractive space will lead to more of the same.
“The important thing is not the amount of investment in a community, it’s the amount of investment that causes others to want to invest,” he said. “That should be how you judge the development of the downtown area, is if it’s good, it’s gonna cause other people to jump in. If it’s bad, no matter how much it cost, it actually has the capability of hurting things.”
He said one of the advantages Wharton has right now is its location to Houston and a side-effect from the COVID pandemic. As people learned they can work remotely, they have been pushing to get out of larger cities but stay close enough to have their benefits.
“And what’s fascinating is that, all of a sudden, with COVID and other changes on our society, towns like Wharton are all of a sudden on the radar of people who, you know, had not thought about going there. Because of all the good things that Wharton can provide from a quality of life perspective. I came through Houston today. I wouldn’t want to live in the heart of Houston where everything is concrete everywhere. I don’t get to see nature easily. I come out here I can breathe … I can afford a lot more of a lot of good things. And the bottom line is people are drawn to places that have these characteristics.”
Water bill problems
Earlier in the meeting, the council heard from Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Vargas regarding the increase in their water bill.
“Our water bill has increased over the years. That’s only three of us living in a home and it has gone from $118 average – a lot of our neighbors their average is about $118 – ours is up to about $144.97,” Mrs. Vargas said. “We haven’t seen or heard any leaks. My husband checks to make sure there’s nothing going on. … We’re told that there’s different times the water’s being used a lot, they’re saying 11 o’clock at night. We’re all in bed by 9:30, no later than 10 o’clock. They’re saying that there’s an excessive water usage about 11 o’clock at night. Like I said, it’s just three of us in the home. And we just want to know what’s going on.”
City Manager Joe Pace said he would meet with them later to find out what the problem may be.
