Teri Mathis: Wharton IISD Board Member, Position 7

Name: Teri Mathis
Office seeking: Wharton Independent School District Board Member, Position 7
Age: 74
Address: 2616 Texas St., Wharton
Contact information: 713-446-5337, teri@OxygenOrchard.com
Website and/or social media page: OxygenOrchard.com
Occupation: Business owner
Family: Lee Mathis, spouse; Heather Rowland, daughter residing in Katy
What qualifications do you have for the position you are seeking?
Having been self-employed for over 40 years, my skill set includes problem-solving, financial planning and finding ways to save money. I am also a registered parliamentarian (Roberts Rules of Order).
What are your top three priorities or concerns for this position?
1. The Texas Education Agency grades for all four schools in the district need to be raised from their current ratings of “F” to “C,” “B,” or “A.”
2. The discipline problem that everyone is well aware of must be addressed and resolved. If this issue isn’t addressed immediately, the safety of both children and teachers is at stake as recent events have proven.
3. As an “outsider,” I believe that the Wharton Independent School District superintendent/administration is hiring based on certain questionable criteria that is not improving the district. I would move to examine the available information and propose necessary changes to improve the morale of the entire work force.
