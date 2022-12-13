Prosecutor wants Satterfield trial to proceed

Robert Allen Satterfield

Wharton County prosecutors requested Monday that the 13th District Court of Appeals allow the capital murder trial of Robert Allen Satterfield to proceed.

The defense team wants to test a gun not in the evidence, an item the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office cannot produce because it did not seize it earlier as part of the murder investigation, according to the appeal response filed with the 13th District Monday.

