Wreck on Old Lane City Road

A one-car crash at 4923 FM 3012 outside of Wharton Wednesday claimed the life of a 69-year old woman. The victim was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where she was later pronounced dead.

A Wharton woman is dead after a single-car wreck Wednesday,  just outside Wharton city limits.

Pamela Hubenak, 69, was driving a 2013 Ford Expedition when it reportedly left the roadway on FM 3012 at approximately 5:35 p.m.

