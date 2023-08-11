A Wharton woman is dead after a single-car wreck Wednesday, just outside Wharton city limits.
Pamela Hubenak, 69, was driving a 2013 Ford Expedition when it reportedly left the roadway on FM 3012 at approximately 5:35 p.m.
A Wharton woman is dead after a single-car wreck Wednesday, just outside Wharton city limits.
Pamela Hubenak, 69, was driving a 2013 Ford Expedition when it reportedly left the roadway on FM 3012 at approximately 5:35 p.m.
The vehicle crossed a bar-ditch, which caused the vehicle to collide head-on with a tree.
The tree is located in the front yard of a private residence.
A bar ditch, also known as a borrow ditch, is a roadside channel, often dug for drainage purposes. Typically, dirt dug out from the ditch is used to create a crown slope on the road surface, hence the nickname borrow ditch.
The accident occurred roughly 1.5 miles south of Wharton on a stretch of road where the speed limit is posted at 60 miles per hour, but investigators were unsure of the speed the vehicle was traveling by the time this issue went to print.
Hubenak was life-flighted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where she later died of the injuries she sustained in the wreck.
The Department of Public Safety is still investigating the accident and the cause of the wreck is still unknown at this time.
Investigators told the Journal-Spectator it is still too early to determine whether or not distracted driving or other factors played a role in the crash.
