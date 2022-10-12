Since 2020, the Small Acreage – Big Opportunity (SABO) program has supported landowners of small properties in their efforts to manage for native Texas species.

SABO, which is cohosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Texas Wildlife Association, is now on its way to Wharton County to address the needs of landowners near the Texas coast. The program will be held Friday, Oct. 28, at the Northside Education Center in El Campo. It will entail a full day of talks and activities from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.