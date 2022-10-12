Since 2020, the Small Acreage – Big Opportunity (SABO) program has supported landowners of small properties in their efforts to manage for native Texas species.
SABO, which is cohosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Texas Wildlife Association, is now on its way to Wharton County to address the needs of landowners near the Texas coast. The program will be held Friday, Oct. 28, at the Northside Education Center in El Campo. It will entail a full day of talks and activities from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The morning classroom session will feature a variety of speakers from conservation and land management focused organizations, helping landowners put faces to the names of local experts who can provide guidance and answer questions. In the afternoon, the group will tour several nearby properties to see small acreage management in action.
Topics covered include how to set goals for your property management, available co-ops and cost shares, wildlife tax valuation, plant identification, reading the landscape, and more. The cost to participate is $80, which includes lunch and morning refreshments. To learn more or register, visit texas-wildlife.org/small-acreage-big-opportunity.
