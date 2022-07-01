Despite recent rains, Wharton County remains in drought conditions and under a burn ban.
As a result, there is a partial ban on fireworks this year as Monday’s Fourth of July celebrations approach. Essentially, don’t let it fly on the Fourth of July.
“This ban is not for all fireworks just ‘skyrockets with sticks’ and ‘missiles with fins.’ This is in addition to the current burn ban in Wharton County,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Russell McDougall.
“A violation of this order is a Class “C” Misdemeanor,” he added.
Whether if flies or not, Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch said all fireworks are illegal within the city limits.
“We are expecting the usual increased call volume over the holiday weekend and we are responding by increasing manpower presence,” he said. “Even though we are expecting a rainy weekend, we still urge everyone to exercise caution and care when enjoying fireworks in the county. I suggest attending the Boling Fire Department’s July 4th Fireworks Show. They always put on a great fireworks display!”
