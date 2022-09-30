Toddler injured in tractor accident

An El Campo toddler suffering head and neck injuries in a tractor accident faces potential surgery.
Ripp Ryan Macek enjoys playing outside with his toys and family, a fact which led to tragedy last weekend.
An El Campo toddler suffering head and neck injuries in a tractor accident faces potential surgery.
Ripp Ryan Macek enjoys playing outside with his toys and family, a fact which led to tragedy last weekend.
“He’s a little boy that wants to chase his brothers and puppies outside. He wants to play with his dump truck outside. He’s very inquisitive and not your typical 14-month-old,” aunt Jamie Thigpen said of Chase and Kendall Macek’s son.
“He’s always smiling and he’s got this little raspy laugh, he loves to dance. He has his dad’s big personality and his mom’s spirit and kindness.”
Last Saturday, an accident roughly three miles east of Danevang changed the family’s lives.
“On the 24th (of September), around 8 p.m., we were dispatched to El Campo Memorial Hospital. A 15-month-old baby had possibly been run over by a tractor ... he wasn’t fully ran over. It seemed like that he was hit by the tire. They were Life Flighted to Houston Memorial (Hermann) Hospital,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said. “Technically the investigation is still open, but no criminal charges are expected.”
After being transported by helicopter ambulance to Houston, Ripp has been receiving care for his head and neck injuries from their neurological team and the family is receiving support from the Ronald McDonald House.
“His recovery is going to be long, but it isn’t unsurmountable. My father-in-law said it best, ‘we thought we were going to lose him, the only reason he’s still with us is that God’s hand is on his head,’” Thigpen said.
“There may be a surgery in the future ... they are not positive that there will be no long-term damage. This is what they neuro team said. His eyes seem to be tracking mama and his dad and their voices just fine. He responds to voices and squeezes his hand. Even though he’s sedated, that boy is still peeking through,” she added.
In a week, the family has collected around $20,000 in donations for Ripp’s medical care.
“The community support has been overwhelming in the best way. I turn on my Facebook and all I see are pictures of him. The community are rallying around this boy and our family and we cannot be more grateful,” Thigpen said.
Anyone wanting to help can donate to the Ripp Ryan Macek Benefit Fund account at NewFirst bank or can contribute to the family’s GoFundMe profile at www.gofundme.com/f/ripp-ryan-macek-medical-bills-and-recovery.
