The Wharton ISD sent home a letter to parent last week informing them that it is implementing a no backpack policy.
All items carried to school are to be placed in a large, clear Ziploc bag. The following is the letter sent out by the district:
Parents, please make sure to review the document as it pertains to all campuses.
EXPLANATION OR RATIONALE:
In an abundance of caution as we look to end the school year without incident, district and school officials are prohibiting students from bringing backpacks and large purses to school for the remainder of the school year. This proactive measure is used across school districts in Texas and other states as a means to increase school student and staff safety and discourage students from participating in or being the target of end of the year pranks and other mischief, which could possibly cause damage to person or property. Students will be allowed to bring items in a large and clear ziplock bag, if needed, as determined by the student and parents/guardians.
When will this start?
Monday, April 25, 2022
What does “no backpacks” mean?
“No backpacks” means that students may not use a backpack in the school building throughout the school day.
Why is the district implementing a no backpack?
For the safety and security of all staff and students. Our experience has been that as the school draws to an end, some students like to engage in mischievous activities that may cause harm to self and others.
How will students carry items throughout the school day?
Students will carry items to and from school in a large and clear (1 gallon) ziplock bag, if needed. Girls may carry a small hand held clutch that’s no larger than a 4x6 in length and width that should be placed in the clear ziplock bag. Roar and Life Skills students are welcome to carry a clear backpack as needed.
How will students store items throughout the school day?
Students will be allowed to carry their items with them throughout the school day. Elementary students will still use their classroom cubbies for storage.
What if my child still needs additional support?
Students should ask for help from their teacher, teaching assistant, Counselor, Assistant Principal, or Principal. Your child may also visit their school’s main office.
What if my child needs to bring their gym clothes?
Gym clothes can be brought in and placed in the main office, until needed.
*In the event a student brings a backpack to school, it will be placed in the main office or a secure location until the end of the school day.
