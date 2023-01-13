Spenrath says county in good shape for 2023

Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath

Residents should expect good things out of 2023, at least when it comes to the state of Wharton County, according to County Judge Phillip Spenrath.

The area’s main economic indicator – sales tax returns – remained positive, but was hardly booming. The county ended 2022 with sales tax rebates up 1.23% from 2021, putting more than $4.2 million in the bank.

