Annexation of city-owned property continued Monday evening after the Wharton City Council held a minute-long public hearing at which no one spoke, and then in regular session voted to proceed bringing the land into the city limits.
The annexation will allow for the extension of FM 1301, the road also known as the Boling Highway, between U.S. Highway 59 and Business 59. The acreage totals 37.3 acres.
The Texas Department of Transportation will build and take ownership of the road, but the right-of-way will be owned by the city.
“This is the 1301 that we've gotten wrapped up and we need to go ahead and approve this ordinance tonight,” said City Attorney Paul Webb. “So this means the state of Texas can get 1301 built.”
Without further discussion, the council – with Alice Heard-Roberts absent – voted unanimously to approve the annexation.
Beer:30 concert
Among the items the council considered at Monday’s regular meeting, it approved a request by Beer:30 owner Jason Villarreal to allow amplified sound for an outdoor concert at the sports bar on May 21 from 1-7 p.m. He was supported in his request by Police Chief Terry Lynch.
“He did come to us for advice regarding this event,” Lynch said. “And … I think he’s tried to go about it the right way right now.”
Villarreal said the concert will take place from 2-6 p.m. After the meeting, he said the group Headstrong from Austin will perform, playing classic rock music from the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s.
Privy information
Kodi Keiler, president of the Wharton County Farmers Market, was granted a request to install portable toilets at Guffey Park for the remainder of the season through June 25. She said the market would clean and maintain them and would have them locked on days the market is not operating.
Other actions
The council approved the Beautification Commission’s request to paint a mini mural at Pleasure Park. It also approved a resolution allowing CN Colorado Bend, LLC, to sublease a building to a company that wants to operate a bitcoin mining operation. A similar agreement was approved earlier in the day by the Wharton County Commissioners Court. The company would use a building to house computer servers.
Special meeting
The city council will hold a special meeting Monday at 6 p.m. to, among other things, canvass the election and swear in Councilmember Steven Schneider, Councilmember Don Mueller, Councilmember Larry Pittman, and Mayor Tim Barker. A plaque will be presented to Alice Heard-Roberts, who lost her election to Pittman.
