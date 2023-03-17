Wharton cancels uncontested council races

The Wharton City Council voted Monday to cancel two of three May 6 elections to the board since they do not have contested races.

Getting off the hook are District 3 Councilmember Terry Freese and At-large Place 5 Councilmember Russell Machann. Not so fortunate is District 1 Councilmember Clifford Jackson, who is being challenged by Burnell Neal. Their names will appear on the ballot.

