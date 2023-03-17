Wharton cancels uncontested council races

The Wharton City Council voted Monday to cancel two of three May 6 elections to the board since they do not have contested races.
Getting off the hook are District 3 Councilmember Terry Freese and At-large Place 5 Councilmember Russell Machann. Not so fortunate is District 1 Councilmember Clifford Jackson, who is being challenged by Burnell Neal. Their names will appear on the ballot.
“So the only election that would need to be on the ballot would be councilmember District 1, which does have an opponent. So by doing this, we’re requesting that the city council consider canceling those elections for three and five. So those would not show up on the ballot,” City Secretary Paula Favors said.
The motion to approve the request was made by Jackson and approved unanimously.
Voters going to the polls on May 6 will also be selecting from candidates for the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees.
On the WISD Board of Trustees, positions 5-7 are open. Incumbents Sherrell Speer (vice president, Position 5), Frederick Johnson (secretary, Position 6), and Curtis W. Evans (president, Position 7) are all seeking re-election. Speer is being challenged by Steven Roberts and Ressa Zambrano. Johnson is being challenged by Marie Ward and Lula Kearney. Evans is being challenged by Teri Mathis.
Thursday, April 6, is the last day to register to vote.
Monday, April 24, is the first day of early voting in person.
Tuesday, May 2, is the last day of early voting.
Saturday, May 6, is Election Day with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
According to Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter, who is coordinating the elections in the county for Wharton, Wharton ISD, and El Campo, voters in Wharton will see both races on their ballot and those outside the city limits but within the school district will only get the trustee race.
“The City of El Campo will be the only item on their ballots,” she said.
She said early voting will be at the Wharton County Annex and the library in El Campo.
“Election Day will be at the Wharton Civic Center and the El Campo library,” she said. “Voters will be able to vote at any open polling location.”
