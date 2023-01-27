Since the State rested its case late Tuesday afternoon against Robert Allen Satterfield for the June 10, 2018, capital murder of Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., 4, the Regional Public Defender For Capital Cases team arrived at the Wharton County Courthouse Wednesday morning to start defending their client.
It didn’t exactly go according to plan.
In a hearing without the jury present, the defense hoped to call two witnesses to the stand that morning who could have intimate knowledge of what happened that fateful Sunday. Both subpoenaed witnesses arrived in Judge Randy Clapp’s 329th District courtroom where they said, without the jury present, they would assert their 5th Amendment right to not testify.
The defense also wanted to call two psychologists to the stand, Dr. Deborah Davis, a psychology professor and false confession expert at the University of Nevada-Reno, and Dr. John Fabian, a board-certified clinical psychologist. Only Davis was approved to testify in a limited capacity about false confessions, thus eliminating three of the defense’s first four witnesses.
Henry Floyd owns the land near Burr in east Wharton County where Baby Ray and his parents, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, and Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, all of Angleton were allegedly shot with a 9mm handgun, incinerated and buried in a burn pit under about four feet of dirt. He was the first to enter the courtroom accompanied by his attorney.
After Floyd was dismissed, his son, Ryan Floyd, approached Judge Clapp with his attorney and also said he would plead the 5th should he be put on the stand.
Before the elder Floyd entered the courtroom, Clapp asked if Floyd had immunity, how could he claim the 5th Amendment right to not testify? It was noted by Wharton County Assistant District Attorney Natalie Tice that he had been given immunity from prosecution on tampering with evidence, but not for murder or capital murder.
Attorneys on both sides argued case law as to whether or not a person who has been given immunity can also plead the 5th. Tice said the Floyd’s constitutional right to not testify trumps any due process to protect them from self-incrimination.
Defense attorney Scott Pawgan, despite knowing the Floyds would refuse to testify, asked the judge if he could still call them to the stand to ask every question he had prepared for the sake of a future appeal. The judge did not grant that request, but asked Pawgan to submit those questions to him.
“I have no authority to require him to testify,” Clapp said of Henry Floyd. “All I can do is hold him in contempt,” something he said he would decide later.
The judge asked Henry and Ryan both if they understood he could hold them in contempt, and knowing that did they still want to assert the 5th Amendment. Both said “yes.”
Tice said Ryan Floyd was not given immunity from prosecution.
Pawgan asked the judge to hold Henry Floyd in contempt.
“I thought you would. I’ll take that under advisement,” Clapp responded.
Before moving on, Pawgan said the State had not proven there had been a murder. He said there was no blood, no DNA, no bullets, no physical evidence. “The State can’t prove that a murder occurred, especially of Ray Shawn Hudson Jr., Ray Shawn Hudson Sr. and Maya Rivera,” the attorney said. He added the State hasn’t proven motive, opportunity or ability of Satterfield to have killed Ray Shawn Hudson Jr.
“There’s nothing in the record that says a murder has occurred. Nothing has been corroborated,” Pawgan added.
The defense also was challenged by the prosecution on the two psychologists. A Rule of Evidence 702 hearing was held on both without the jury present. The 702 and the 5th Amendment arguments took all day Wednesday and most of Thursday. The jury, which was held in the jury room on the third floor of the courthouse, was finally dismissed at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday and at 4:27 p.m. Thursday.
In a 702 hearing both sides get to question the experts as to their education, experience, publications they may have written, etc. The purpose is to determine before they are put on the stand in front of the jury if their testimony or evidence submitted is not only relevant, but reliable.
The first hearing was with Dr. John Fabian, a self-employed forensic psychologist who has experience testifying in criminal, civil and even Federal Aviation Administration cases. Fabian was to give his impression of Satterfield’s state of mind in 2018 based on his review of audio and video recordings.
Tice objected to Fabian as a witness on the grounds he had not personally evaluated Satterfield.
“Yet you really can’t say what his state of mind was,” Tice said to Fabian.
Fabian said he “can provide some impressions” of Satterfield by watching and listening to video and audio interviews.
Defense attorney Susan Anderson said Fabian would “lay the groundwork for the false confession expert (Davis)” who would follow.
The defense intended to show that the State was basing its case on Satterfield’s confession, which the defense feels might have been coerced, resulting in Satterfield giving a false confession.
Clapp ended up allowing Davis to testify as to the cause, meaning and research on false confessions, but she could not directly apply it to this case.
After the 702 hearing on Fabian concluded Thursday, and getting input from the prosecution and the defense, the judge ruled that Fabian would not be allowed to testify.
Asked by Tice what she is being paid to testify, Davis said she would bill Wharton County $29,000. The cost of this trial could exceed $2 million for Satterfield’s defense, an amount to be borne by Wharton County taxpayers. The defense team was given Friday off to work on strategy. The trial continues Monday.
