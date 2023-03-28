Whether a frequent shopper or a casual window browser, people should always be vigilant against potential hidden cameras in changing rooms, bathrooms or locker rooms, officials said.
Parents, business owners, and anyone that uses changing rooms should be aware of their surroundings, law enforcement recommends.
“Your first line of defense should be situational awareness. When you enter these private areas, look around the entire space. Looking up at the ceiling tiles or smoke alarms is also recommended. If anything looks suspicious, contact management. If something is found, call the police,” El Campo Police Department Cpl. Mark Biskup said.
Finding hidden cameras can be difficult, but there are hot spots to be aware of. AlfredCamera, a security camera company reports that electronic devices, like telephones, power outlets or alarm clocks, as well as smoke detectors are common places that cameras could be hidden. As well, in bathrooms behind two-way mirrors or waterproof cameras inside toilets are also places that cameras can be hidden.
Keeping a close watch on your property is key for businesses and other locales to keep their facilities safe for public enjoyment and keeping children safe.
“For companies, do a visual inspection every day, if not several times throughout the day, of those areas known to be used for illegal recordings, such as changing rooms and bathrooms,” Biskup said. “For parents, (there’s) nothing wrong with parents doing an inspection of those same areas, before they send their children into them.”
Invasive visual recording is a state jail felony, meaning if caught and convicted, the person responsible for the recording could be sentenced to between 180 days and two years in jail as well as fined up to a $10,000 fine for each instance. If the illicit material is disclosed to a third party, the creator could also be held in violation of unlawful disclosure, which holds the same penalties as a state jail felony. Harsher penalties are possible if a child is recorded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.