A 21-year-old Alamo man was arrest Friday and charged with smuggling of persons for allegedly smuggling an illegal alien northbound on Highway 59.
At about 8 a.m., a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a white Saturn Vue for a traffic violation on U.S. Highway 59 near CR 315. The driver was identified as Jorge Gallegos of Alamo. There was also a Hispanic passenger accompanying Gallegos.
