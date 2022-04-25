James Smith
Wharton ISD Board of Trustees Position 3
I am a lifelong educator with 27 years of experience. I spent nine of those years in WISD as a successful administrator.
My wife, Sheryl Smith, worked in WISD as a counselor for nine years. My daughter is a graduate of the Class of 2018. We have lived in Wharton for 12 years and we have served the youth, parents and families of Wharton in many ways, such as, an educator, as a Cubmaster for Pack 303 and now Scoutmaster of Troop 326. I have also coached little league and been a successful youth minister and pastor and helped move families out of the flooded areas.
It is my desire to continue to serve the community as a member of the Wharton School Board of Trustees in position 3. I believe the children and families of Wharton ISD deserve a school district that is accountable, well disciplined, and provides a quality education for every student with high achievements. I believe we can do better job at retaining our staff and care of our facilities and personnel by increasing the culture and climate of ours district.
My priorities would be to restore the family friendly and staff friendly atmosphere that the district had when I was a principal here. Integrity in everything you do must be paramount, especially in the spending of funds and dealing with staff. Restoring trust from parents, community and businesses is a must.
To begin to work on these priorities and restore faith with the stakeholders, I believe we will need an independent audit performed on the district’s use of bond money at a minimum and accurately account for the bond funds. We will need to do a study about our hiring, maintaining and retaining quality teachers and staff and solve the revolving door created. I believe we have a problem with the culture and climate in our district.
The community, staff and stakeholders are fed up. We should study the culture and climate surveys from the campuses and community and develop some goals that will lead to a positive teacher recruitment, training and retention and address issues the public as mentioned.
I would like to see the board begin to foster a family friendly atmosphere for community and especially staff. Discipline needs to be addressed as well. We should set a goal to get the MTSS training and the systems in place with fidelity and evaluative measures to begin to help all students.
