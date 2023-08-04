Bullets strike home, mattress of sleeping Wharton woman

Approximate location of shooting incident.

Police in Wharton are looking for help in solving a July shooting that left one elderly resident’s home riddled with bullet holes.

The Wharton police department posted on social media Thursday asking the public for information regarding a July 27 shooting at a home on W. Spanish Camp Rd.

Police say resident not believed to be intended target of shooting

