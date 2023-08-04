Bullets strike home, mattress of sleeping Wharton woman

Police in Wharton are looking for help in solving a July shooting that left one elderly resident’s home riddled with bullet holes.
The Wharton police department posted on social media Thursday asking the public for information regarding a July 27 shooting at a home on W. Spanish Camp Rd.
Officers say the home was hit by eight rounds, with one bullet ending up lodged in the mattress the 75-year old homeowner was sleeping on at the time of the shooting.
“We consider this to be especially egregious,” Detective Ariel Soltura of the WPD said. “Not that every shooting isn’t egregious, but because this involves a 75-year old woman, this is very serious.”
Officials did not release the identity of the homeowner in the post.
The woman was uninjured by the bullets and is not believed to be the intended target of the shooting, the department says. In a response to a comment on the post, the department clarified the woman was “not the intended target.”
“This is absolutely not acceptable,” Wharton PD said in the social media post. “As we continue to investigate the matter, we ask for your help. Your anonymous tip could place those responsible where they belong - in jail.”
The department asks anyone with knowledge or information on the matter to safely and anonymously input a tip at www.p3tips.com.
“Not only could your tip earn you a cash reward, it’s also the right thing to do,” the department’s post read.
Detective Soltura stressed the need for the public’s help in gathering information, noting the difficulty involved in solving a case like this.
“This is one of those situations where there’s just such limited information,” Detective Soltura said. “So what we are doing is asking the public’s help. Anybody that knows anything, we ask to reach out to our anonymous tip line.”
Police say resident not believed to be intended target of shooting
