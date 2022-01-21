The ballot has been set for the March 1 Republican Primary in Wharton County. Voters will chose between the following candidates:

U.S. Representative District 22

Gregory Jonathan Thorne

Troy E. Nehls

Governor

Chad Prather

Allen B. West

Paul Belew

Don Huffines

Danny Harrison

Greg Abbott

Kandy Kaye Horn

Rick Perry

Lieutenant Governor

Daniel Miller

Trayce Bradford

Aaron Sorrells

Zach Vance

Dan Patrick

Todd M. Bullis

Attorney General

Ken Paxton

Eva Guzman

George P. Bush

Louie Gohmert

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Glenn Hegar

Mark V. Goloby

Commissioner of The General Land Office

Tim Westley

Jon Spiers

Rufus Lopez

Ben Armenta

Dawn Buckingham

Victor Avila

Weston Martinez

Don W. Minton

Commissioner of Agriculture

Carey A. Counsil

James White

Sid Miller

Railroad Commissioner

Sarah Stogner

Wayne Christian

Marvin “Sarge” Summers

Dawayne Tipton

Tom Slocum Jr.

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Rebeca Huddle

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

David J. Schenck

Evan Young

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2

Party Mary Lou Keel

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5

Scott Walker

Clint Morgan

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6

Jesse F. Mcclure III

Member, State Board of Education, District 2

L.J. Francis

Hilda Garza Deshazo

State Senator, District 17

Joan Huffman

State Representative District 85

Phil W. Stephenson

Artemio “Art” Hernandez

Stan Kitzman

Fred Roberts

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

Ysmael Fonseca

Aaron Peña

District Judge, 329th Judicial District

Randy M. Clapp

County Judge

Phillip Spenrath

District Clerk

Kendra Popp Charbula

 

County Clerk

Barbara Svatek

County Treasurer

Audrey Wessels Scearce

Christa Lynch Albrecht

County Commissioner Precinct 2

W.D. Bud Graves

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Doug Mathews

Justice of The Peace Precinct 1

Jared L. Cullar

Justice of The Peace Precinct 2

Glenn P. Russell

Justice of The Peace Precinct 3

Donna G Wessels

Justice of The Peace Precinct 4

Tim J. Drapela

