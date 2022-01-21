The ballot has been set for the March 1 Republican Primary in Wharton County. Voters will chose between the following candidates:
U.S. Representative District 22
Gregory Jonathan Thorne
Troy E. Nehls
Governor
Chad Prather
Allen B. West
Paul Belew
Don Huffines
Danny Harrison
Greg Abbott
Kandy Kaye Horn
Rick Perry
Lieutenant Governor
Daniel Miller
Trayce Bradford
Aaron Sorrells
Zach Vance
Dan Patrick
Todd M. Bullis
Attorney General
Ken Paxton
Eva Guzman
George P. Bush
Louie Gohmert
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Glenn Hegar
Mark V. Goloby
Commissioner of The General Land Office
Tim Westley
Jon Spiers
Rufus Lopez
Ben Armenta
Dawn Buckingham
Victor Avila
Weston Martinez
Don W. Minton
Commissioner of Agriculture
Carey A. Counsil
James White
Sid Miller
Railroad Commissioner
Sarah Stogner
Wayne Christian
Marvin “Sarge” Summers
Dawayne Tipton
Tom Slocum Jr.
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Debra Lehrmann
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Rebeca Huddle
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
David J. Schenck
Evan Young
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2
Party Mary Lou Keel
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5
Scott Walker
Clint Morgan
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6
Jesse F. Mcclure III
Member, State Board of Education, District 2
L.J. Francis
Hilda Garza Deshazo
State Senator, District 17
Joan Huffman
State Representative District 85
Phil W. Stephenson
Artemio “Art” Hernandez
Stan Kitzman
Fred Roberts
Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
Ysmael Fonseca
Aaron Peña
District Judge, 329th Judicial District
Randy M. Clapp
County Judge
Phillip Spenrath
District Clerk
Kendra Popp Charbula
County Clerk
Barbara Svatek
County Treasurer
Audrey Wessels Scearce
Christa Lynch Albrecht
County Commissioner Precinct 2
W.D. Bud Graves
County Commissioner Precinct 4
Doug Mathews
Justice of The Peace Precinct 1
Jared L. Cullar
Justice of The Peace Precinct 2
Glenn P. Russell
Justice of The Peace Precinct 3
Donna G Wessels
Justice of The Peace Precinct 4
Tim J. Drapela
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.