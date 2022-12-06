Blaze claims Los Cucos restaurant

Firefighters attack the fire early Sunday morning at Los Cucos Mexican Café. About 40 firefighters from four departments battled the blaze.

 Photos courtesy of Wharton VFD

Los Cucos Mexican Café – an iconic, longtime restaurant in Wharton – was lost in a fire early Sunday morning, Dec. 4.

The cause of the fire has not been determined by press time, but Wharton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Anthony Abbott said it appears the blaze started in the kitchen.

