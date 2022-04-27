Musical entertainment takes place at the Wharton County Youth Fair beginning 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29.
The concert will feature local musician Bubba Westly, who grew up in Boling. Other musicians are Josh Ward and Read Southall. Southall is from Altus, Oklahoma, and Ward is from Montgomery, Texas.
All of them play guitar and sing, but Westly has rotational players in his band as well.
Westly was raised in church and made his professional music debut at the tender age of 13, touring with a blues/Christian rock band.
“I devoted most of my time to that band, although I also had a promising baseball career,” said Westly.
He later changed his devotion to baseball.
“When I was 18, I had a knee injury that put me out of sports for a season,” he said. “As I recovered from surgery, my grandpa, a Tejano musician, taught me how to play guitar and it became my passion.”
After graduating high school and attending college on a baseball scholarship, he realized that his true calling was music and returned to pursuing his music fulltime. The entertainer now lives in Brenham and has a son, Kannon, and a fiancé, Hannah. Fans can find his music on CDs and online at Apple, Spotify, etc.
Ward grew up in Splendora. Members of his band are Brooks Robinson on Drums, Rick Carr on lead guitar, Daniel Clanton on bass guitar, Samuel Fields on steel guitar, and Brandon Deaton on rhythm guitar. The musicians are from other Texas towns, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, and Houston.
He and his wife Heather have a son, Jayce, and a daughter, Lauren. When he’s not making music, he is occupied with fishing, hunting, and roping. Ward has been entertaining for 18 years, as long as he’s been married. He discovered his musical ability when he was in high school and spends his time now touring nationally and performing more than 100 shows a year.
He was named Male Vocalist of the Year recently by Texas Regional Radio Music Awards in March. Ward also plays acoustic guitar on stage. Ward has five albums available on CD. 2020 slowed his tour considerably but it did improve by the next year.
“By 2021, venues made changes to operating policies that allowed more dates to be performed,” said his wife, who is also his publicist. “2022 is busier than ever.”
“I am looking forward to performing for the Wharton County folks and having a great time,” said Ward.
He and his band will share the spotlight with the two other bands.
Read Southall is from Oklahoma and he did not like it. He couldn’t wait to get out of Oklahoma.
“It’s flat and boring. And the wind is always blowing, and I’m ready to go somewhere cool,” said the musician.
Then he got to New York.
“And it’s cool. And there’s a lot of people and big buildings but nobody cares,” said Southall. “Nobody cares if they’re in your way; nobody cares, or they do if you’re in their way and they care.”
He was glad when he returned to his Okie roots.
“It feels like everybody’s just trying to get along and make their neighbor’s day a little bit easier feels,” said Southall.
A former band member, John Tyler Perry, has recently rejoined the group, making it a six-piece: Southall, Perry, Reid Barber, Jeremee Knipp, Braxton Curliss and Ryan Wellman.
