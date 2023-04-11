Retired teachers learn about hospital services

Donna Mikeska shares information about the Mid Coast Health System at the meeting of Wharton County Retired Teachers April 5 in East Bernard. 

 Submitted photo

Texas Retired Teachers Association-Wharton County met Wednesday morning, April 5, in the First United Methodist Fellowship Hall in East Bernard.

Immediate Past President Stan Labay of El Campo presided at the meeting. He led pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags.

