Wharton City Council will look at updating its 2023-2024 Downtown Master Plan when they meet Monday in an effort to develop a thriving business district.
The master plan provides guiding documents and a framework for future policies and programs promoting downtown as a vibrant destination with enhancements to quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors.
Parts of the plan being discussed are the creation of safe and inviting walkways in the historic area. Partnering with Ardurra Group, an engineering and development firm, the city plans to establish a unique visual identity for downtown, provide for parking, beautification and infrastructure upgrades.
The plan calls for integrating Texas Department of Transportation road improvements with efforts from the Wharton Economic Development Corporation for investment and revitalization.
Also on the agenda are updates on grant programs and city board appointments commissions. The meeting will wrap up with city manager’s reports and executive session to discuss the City Manager Joseph R. Pace performance over the past year. The closed session is a standard event. Pace has served as the Wharton city manager for two years, hired in June of 2021. If any action is planned, council must first return to open session.
Wharton City Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday, June 26 in chambers, 120 E. Caney. Time is reserved each session for citizen comments.
