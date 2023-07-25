A Bay City man will spend five years behind prison bars for biting a Wharton County jailer on the shin.
The sentence was handed down Thursday by 23rd District Judge Ben Hardin after Jesus Jose Torres, 47, of 2013 13th in Bay City pleaded guilty.
Torres had been held in the Wharton County jail’s solitary cell on drug and weapons charges and “had been isolated due to a prior incident of misconduct during his time in custody,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said.
The jailer entered the cell on June 7 as part of a routine check and was attacked. The bite did not penetrate the skin and required no medical treatment.
“The correctional officers of the jail have a tough job managing potentially violent and often unpredictable inmates, while maintaining their safety, the safety of the staff and even the inmates.” ADA Lloyd Kleiman said.
DA Allison thanked her staff and investigators for their work in building the case against Torres despite the lack of video in the jail.
Thursday, Torres pleaded guilty to a concurrent five years in prison for Possession of a Controlled Substance on Aug. 30, 2018.
Torres has prior felony convictions for burglary of a building and evading arrest with a vehicle on April 20, 2005, burglary of a building on Dec. 12, 1996 and Jan. 30, 2002, all in Matagorda County.
He also had been indicted by the Wharton County Grand Jury for retaliation on June 6 and June 7. In those cases, he stands accused of threatening to kill a different Wharton County male jailer as well as the officer’s family on June 6; and threaten to do harm to a female Wharton Police officer.
The grand jury also indicted Torres for criminal mischief on June 6. In that case, he stands accused of breaking an electronic fingerprint machine, causing more than $2,500 damage.
