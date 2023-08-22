The Wharton Police Department is partnering with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to provide free car seat inspections for those with children who use safety seats Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Wharton County Junior College parking lot at 911 Boling Highway in Wharton.
According to WPD, many car seats are used incorrectly or not at all.
Car seats will be on hand to check seats or issue new seats as determined necessary, with no appointment needed to see if children are safe in the seat.
Texas law requires all children younger than eight years of age, unless taller than 4’9”, to be properly restrained in a child safety seat.
The event is at the corner of Boling Highway and Alabama Rd.
Anyone seeking more information can call or text Theresa Parma at TxDOT at 361-208-4508 or WPD Lieutenant Ben Guanajuato at 979-532-3131.
