The Wharton County Crisis Center became the beneficiary of a $26,000 governmental mistake.
At Monday’s session of the Wharton County Commissioners Court, the commissioners voted unanimously to give $26,151.03 to the crisis center from a fund that had been collecting a court fee that the state legislature ended in January.
Commissioner Steven Goetsch, acting in place of County Judge Phillip Spenrath who was absent, said the county has been collecting the Family Protection fee, but hasn’t done anything with it.
“That particular fee went away in January 2022,” Goetsch said. “But our account has $26,151.03 remaining. Our auditor was seeking counsel on how to close the account and disperse the remaining balance.”
County Attorney G.A. “Trey” Maffett was consulted, and he said the crisis center was the best choice to receive the funds.
“That fee collecting is no longer authorized, but you have this fund balance in there,” Maffett said. “So I went back and look at the statute of purposes and the crisis center fits. I mean, they do every single thing that the statute is discussing. So I was thinking, well, that would be the appropriate place to send that money. In fact, that money, apparently per statute, should have probably been disbursed already. That’s the best I could come up with. Now. I don’t know why they killed that statute. I’ve never heard of that statute before.”
