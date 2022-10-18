A social media post that mistakenly identified Wharton High School football fans as the ones who made a threat to “shoot up the football stadium” at the end of Wharton’s game Friday in Brookshire Royal resulted in the stadium being evacuated.

“We were informed by a teacher that during the Royal vs. Wharton football game there was a concerning social media post. The post, allegedly from the opposing team’s school, stated that they were upset about the football score and that they were going to shoot up the football stadium,” Royal ISD’s police department posted on the district’s website. “After hearing this, the Royal Police Office decided to take no chances and asked everybody to calmly leave the stadium.”

