A social media post that mistakenly identified Wharton High School football fans as the ones who made a threat to “shoot up the football stadium” at the end of Wharton’s game Friday in Brookshire Royal resulted in the stadium being evacuated.
“We were informed by a teacher that during the Royal vs. Wharton football game there was a concerning social media post. The post, allegedly from the opposing team’s school, stated that they were upset about the football score and that they were going to shoot up the football stadium,” Royal ISD’s police department posted on the district’s website. “After hearing this, the Royal Police Office decided to take no chances and asked everybody to calmly leave the stadium.”
On Monday, Christi Ginn, Royal ISD’s district communications and marketing manager, reported that the threat was not credible and not from Wharton.
“After further investigation, it has been determined that there was no evidence of a credible threat. This rumor started because of an argument in the parking lot with some of our students and some students that no longer attend Royal,” she said. “The statement was made by the former students, who stated that they were about to start shooting. These former students were mistaken for Wharton ISD students.
“As always, the safety and security of our students, staff, and community is top priority. We will always take the necessary precautions when information is received,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.